Mumbai civic body cracks down on tax defaulters, puts Imperial Grand Palace Hotel up for auction

This will be the first time since 1984 that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has auctioned attached properties to recover pending tax dues.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
4 min readUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 03:44 PM IST
BMC buildingBMC will auction Imperial Grand Palace Hotel to recover pending dues of Rs 41.52 crore (File photo of Mumbai civic body)
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In a major move to recover tax dues and boost revenue, the Mumbai civic body has put three commercial Mumbai properties, including the famous Imperial Grand Palace Hotel at the Royal Palms in Aarey Forest, up for auction.

This will be the first time since 1984 that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has auctioned attached properties to recover pending tax dues. This is also the first time the BMC has attached a property linked to the contentious Royal Palms project to recover property tax.

In total, the BMC will be auctioning three properties to recover Rs 74.98 crore.

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According to civic records, the Imperial Grand Palace Hotel auction shall recover pending dues of Rs 41.52 crore.

The Royal Palms project, a contentious project that took off in the 1990s, aimed to transform a portion of the Aarey Forest into a luxury venue for leisure activities by constructing a chain of hotels, restaurants and a golf course.

The project, however, nosedived after the properties got entangled in several financial cases.

“The current outstanding tax from this property stands at Rs 41.52 crore. The proprietors have been sent multiple notices, and we have had meetings with them. However, despite multiple deliberations, they have failed to pay the pending dues. Therefore, we have attached the property and will be putting it up for auction soon,” a civic official told The Indian Express.

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BMC auction In total, the BMC will be auctioning three properties to recover Rs 74.98 crore. (Gemini-generated image)

The property has a carpet area of 38,143 square meters and has 422 rooms. It is located in a quaint corner of the Aarey Forest.

The Imperial Palace was a five-star hotel listed as part of the Royal Palms project.

In the early 2000s, this hotel was a preferred venue for luxurious activities; however, its popularity dwindled after 2012. At present, the property lies unused and in a dilapidated state.

Civic officials said the last conference recorded in this hotel was in 2012.

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Besides this hotel, the civic body will auction another commercial property in Malad (Kurar) for Rs 3.46 crore and another in Bandra for Rs 30.6 crore.

In February, civic authorities attached 12 properties to recover pending dues up to Rs 269.62 crore. Civic officials said that after these properties were listed, some of their owners reached out and settled their claims while the remaining owners approached the court.

The civic body put them up for auction after the owners of these three properties didn’t make any effort to save them.

“Of the 12 properties that were listed, management of six properties settled the bill while six properties are still listed as default subjects. Of these six properties, two are open land parcels. Since the court has ordered us to revise the existing method of calculating the tax rate on land, we will be sending them a fresh bill. One of the remaining owners approached the court, and the case is sub judice. As a result, we will be putting out these three properties for auction,” the official said.

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The civic authorities levy property tax on all real estate and commercial properties located within the BMC jurisdiction. Once the property owners default on paying taxes, the civic authorities send them notices, adding penalties.

If owners still do not pay the taxes, these properties are seized or attached temporarily and put up for auction after legal proceedings.

Property tax is one of the highest sources of revenue for the BMC, and this year, it has collected Rs 7,611 crore against an annual target of Rs 7,341 crore till March 31.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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