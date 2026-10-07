Mumbai civic body cracks down on tax defaulters, puts Imperial Grand Palace Hotel up for auction

In a major move to recover tax dues and boost revenue, the Mumbai civic body has put three commercial Mumbai properties, including the famous Imperial Grand Palace Hotel at the Royal Palms in Aarey Forest, up for auction.

This will be the first time since 1984 that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has auctioned attached properties to recover pending tax dues. This is also the first time the BMC has attached a property linked to the contentious Royal Palms project to recover property tax.

In total, the BMC will be auctioning three properties to recover Rs 74.98 crore.

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According to civic records, the Imperial Grand Palace Hotel auction shall recover pending dues of Rs 41.52 crore.