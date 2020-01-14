Mumbai: Immigration officer ‘kills self’ at airport

“The deceased had some health issues,” said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII. (Representational Image) “The deceased had some health issues,” said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII. (Representational Image)

An officer attached to the Bureau of Immigration allegedly committed suicide at Mumbai International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, N Y Abhishay Babu (55), was an assistant central immigration officer, and had been employed with the department for nearly 30 years, police said. They added that at 2 pm on Monday, Babu allegedly leapt off Level 10 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. His body was found on Level P4, which is the taxi stand for arriving passengers.

“The deceased had some health issues,” said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII. “ We are looking through CCTV footage…” However, a senior BoI official said Babu had been pushing for a transfer to another department for nearly a year. “Babu’s job was on a field assignment and involved odd hours and no fixed timings for meals and rest. He suffered from high blood pressure and other health issues, and had sought a transfer to the department’s headquarters for a desk assignment,” the official added.

However, Supriya Patil-Yadav, Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch-II, said Babu’s demands had been fulfilled by the department.

