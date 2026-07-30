Mumbai weather turns, IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rain; Palghar under orange alert today

Mumbai IMD weather forecast: Mumbai weather has started to turn, with the city bracing for a fresh spell of rainfall starting today, July 30, after a brief interval. Today, Mumbai and Thane are set to witness thunderstorms and heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having upgraded its weather warning for the city to yellow – thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds at 50- 60 kmph at isolated places.

The IMD has also issued a fresh orange warning – heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds at 50-60 kmph at isolated places – in Palghar district on Friday, July 31.

Besides, an orange alert has been sounded in Raigad, Dhule, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, and the ghats of Pune on Thursday, and a yellow alert in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Pune. In Jalgaon district, the IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places.

Why Maharashtra is seeing revival of monsoon

Meteorologists have attributed the surge in monsoon currents to a deep depression system over Odisha.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services told The Indian Express that the deep depression system is expected to shift towards southeast Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

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“This system will usher in strong winds from the Arabian Sea. The chances of rain increase as there is an incursion of moisture. In light of the system, monsoon surge is likely upon the west coast over the next couple of days. In Mumbai, the intensity of rain may remain light to moderate,” Palawat said.

Currently, Mumbai is seeing a break from heavy downpour.

Data furnished by the IMD shows that between Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, morning, the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 4.8 mm rain and the Santacruz station clocked in 0.1 mm rainfall, after heavy showers over eastern suburbs at an average of 8 mm rainfall, followed by 3 mm average rainfall across Mumbai’s western suburbs and island city division.

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The current lull in rainfall over Mumbai has been driven by the absence of active monsoon systems, following Mumbai’s above-normal rainfall throughout July. So far, Mumbai’s suburbs have received 1,490 mm in July, which is significantly higher than the city’s actual July rain quota.