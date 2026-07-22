Mumbai IMD weather forecast: City under yellow alert; Thane, Palghar brace for very heavy rainfall

Mumbai IMD weather alert: The city is under yellow alert until Friday; Thane, Palghar and Raigad likely to witness extremely heavy rain

Mumbai IMD weather forecast: Mumbai has been kept under a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) until Friday, July 24, as rains continue to lash the financial capital for the third day today. Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, on the other hand, brace for very heavy rainfall. The IMD has sounded an orange alert in the region for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai woke up under heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Monday, July 20, as the city continued under a yellow alert. The IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 48.4 mm of rainfall, while Colaba recorded 35.6 mm. The BMC’s automatic weather system showed the western suburbs at 64.91 mm, eastern suburbs at 48.7 mm, and the island city at 36.65 mm.