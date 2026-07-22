Mumbai IMD weather forecast: City under yellow alert; Thane, Palghar brace for very heavy rainfall

The IMD's five-day forecast, issued Monday morning, keeps Mumbai under a yellow alert till 8.30 am on Friday, July 24. Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad are under an orange alert for the next 24 hours.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Mumbai IMD weather alertMumbai IMD weather alert: The city is under yellow alert until Friday; Thane, Palghar and Raigad likely to witness extremely heavy rain
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Mumbai IMD weather forecast: Mumbai has been kept under a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) until Friday, July 24, as rains continue to lash the financial capital for the third day today. Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, on the other hand, brace for very heavy rainfall. The IMD has sounded an orange alert in the region for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai woke up under heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Monday, July 20, as the city continued under a yellow alert. The IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 48.4 mm of rainfall, while Colaba recorded 35.6 mm. The BMC’s automatic weather system showed the western suburbs at 64.91 mm, eastern suburbs at 48.7 mm, and the island city at 36.65 mm.

“At present, a low-pressure system has developed over Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, which is resulting in spate of heavy to moderate spell of rainfall. This will continue for the next 24 hours,” an IMD official told The Indian Express.

The IMD also forecast a high tide of 3.32 metres around 5.30 pm, and gusty winds of up to 50-60 kmph.

Rains push Mumbai’s water stock

BMC data shows the water stock in the city’s seven lakes stood at 61.9 per cent, or 8.95 lakh litres against a capacity of 14.47 lakh litres, on Wednesday morning, up 4.15 percentage points in 24 hours.

Tansa Lake started overflowing Wednesday morning, the second of the seven lakes to reach full capacity this year after Tulsi earlier this month. Catchment areas recorded between 65 mm and 224 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Upper Vaitarna the highest. On July 22 last year, the water stock stood at 85.32 per cent, against 47.29 per cent in 2024.

The BMC supplies 3,850 MLD against a demand of 4,200 MLD. The current stock is set to last 375 days.

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Mumbai draws its potable water from seven lakes: Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar. Tulsi and Vihar lie within the city, the rest in Thane, Palghar and Nashik.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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