Mumbai: IMD warns of heavy rain over weekend

AFTER A short respite from heavy rainfall, the city is likely to face its brunt again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for very heavy rainfall over the weekend in parts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad. “Low pressure developing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the region,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (Western Region), IMD.

The department has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of the four districts on Saturday. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase on Sunday with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts.

According to the warning issued by IMD, Palghar and Thane are likely to receive extremely heavy rain till Tuesday while Mumbai and Raigad are likely to receive the same till Monday. The IMD has also issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Satara and heavy to very heavy rain for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts till Tuesday. Rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is classified as heavy rainfall, while rainfall between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is considered as very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is 204.5 mm and above.

After a lull for two days, rainfall again picked up on Friday with some parts of Mumbai receiving heavy showers in the evening. While the suburbs received 12.2 mm rainfall, the island city received 3 mm in 12 hours till 8.30 pm on Friday. The Santacruz observatory had recorded 3.2 mm rainfall and the Colaba observatory 3.6 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday.

