Mumbai: IMD predicts light showers in city

THE INDIAN Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours.

The bulletin added that the temperature will range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius with relative humidity measuring 90%. Meanwhile, the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations of Mumbai didn’t record any rain in the past 24 hours.

“Since there is no forecast of monsoon retreat in Mumbai, light showers may continue to occur in the city. This will be sporadic spells of rain and not very intense,” said an official.