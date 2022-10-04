scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Mumbai: IMD predicts light showers in city

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs," reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours. (PTI/File)

THE INDIAN Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” reads the IMD forecast for 48 hours.

The bulletin added that the temperature will range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius with relative humidity measuring 90%. Meanwhile, the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations of Mumbai didn’t record any rain in the past 24 hours.

“Since there is no forecast of monsoon retreat in Mumbai, light showers may continue to occur in the city. This will be sporadic spells of rain and not very intense,” said an official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:28:58 am
