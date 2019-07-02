Mumbai: IMD issues warnings of ‘heavy’, ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall

Warnings of “heavy” rainfall for Mumbai were issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, and of “extremely heavy” rainfall in the adjoining districts of Palghar and Thane. Rainfall is classified into categories by the IMD with 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm qualifying as “heavy rain”, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as “very heavy rain” and anything above 204.5 mm qualifying as “extremely heavy rain”.

Advertising

Rains picked up pace after a couple of dry weeks in June with the city receiving a total of 433.7 mm rain in the month, under the normal 585.7 mm that was expected. July too began with heavy downpour for the city as Colaba and Santacruz stations of the IMD recorded 36.2 mm and 81.8 mm rain. The trend is set to continue over the next 48 hours. A scientist with the IMD told The Indian Express, “Rainfall observations in the city showcased heavy to very heavy rainfall and the trend is likely to continue. The situation is dynamic and can quickly change and it is advisable to check weather updates and be cautious before stepping out.”

Weather systems showed that wind conditions too were rough with a warning for fisherfolk to refrain from venturing into choppy waters, with winds blowing from the west and south reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph.

According to Skymet, rains will intensify from July 3 as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal will move towards the West Coast resulting in heavy showers. “July will be a good one for Mumbai with rainfall being on the higher side through the month,” a statement read.