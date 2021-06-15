Mumbai: IMD downgrades orange warning to green as heavy rainfall belt shifts towards south Konkan

Many roads across Mumbai were waterlogged on Saturday (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday downgraded its warning alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar as the heavy rainfall belt has shifted towards the south Konkan region.

Earlier, the weather bureau had issued an orange alert for Mumbai with the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday. However, the alert has now been updated to green, with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday.

With the onset of southwest monsoon, the city has been witnessing torrential rainfall since June 8, leaving many low-lying areas waterlogged and train and bus service hit. The intensity of rain in the city and Thane reduced from Saturday. On Monday, no rain was recorded and the region witnessed a sunny day.

With the shifting of the rain band towards the south Konkan region, Raigad and Ratnagiri received heavy rainfall over 200 mm in 24 hours ending 8:30 am Monday. According to IMD’s satellite images, rain clouds were seen covering the west coast, below Mumbai.

As per the 24-hour forecast for Mumbai, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs. In 24 hours ending 8:30 am Monday, Mumbai recorded light rainfall at 4 mm.

Since June 1, the city has recorded 719.3 mm rain, much higher than the 505mm which is the normal average rainfall for June. Nearly 73 per cent of the total rainfall recorded till now was witnessed in just five days between June 8 and 12.

Meanwhile, a slight rise was recorded in day and night temperature, both of which were one degree above normal on Monday. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

18-year-old drowns at Silver Beach

An 18-year-old man, who had gone for a swim with his friends on Silver Beach in Malad (West) late on Sunday, drowned after he was pulled in by the strong current of waves.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm. The deceased has been identified as Qayyum Shaikh, a Malwani resident. According to police, Qayyum did not know how to swim.

Police said his body was found later on the beach.

An accidental death report has been recorded by the Malwani police station. A lifeguard from Aksa beach said the Silver beach did not have lifeguards.