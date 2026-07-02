As heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Colaba radar defunct for 2 weeks

At a time when Mumbai is reeling under heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) S-band Doppler radar at Colaba has remained out of service for nearly two weeks owing to a technical malfunction. An S-band Doppler weather radar is a long-range weather radar used to detect rainfall, thunderstorms, cyclones, wind movement, and other severe weather.
Over the past four days, Mumbai has received heavy rain. The city woke up to a red nowcast warning on Wednesday. On Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz station recorded 205 mm of rainfall while the Colaba coastal observatory received 158 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am. Areas like Andheri, Powai, Bhandup, and Wadala recorded above 200 mm of rainfall.
IMD using Veravali radar
Officials said the breakdown of the Colaba radar has not affected the weather forecasting system because the IMD is using its secondary Doppler radar, located at Veravali in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, to detect and forecast meteorological activities.
“The radar is defunct because one of its spare parts has malfunctioned. The replacement is on the way from a Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) workshop at Bangalore. It was supposed to reach us this week, but the consignment was delayed due to the heavy rain,” an IMD official told The Indian Express. The radar is 15 years old, and this is the second time in a year that it has malfunctioned.
The Colaba radar has a surveillance radius of 500 km, while the Veravali radar has a surveillance radius of 250 km.
The Colaba radar is an S-band system, well-suited to India’s monsoon and cyclone-prone regions because its longer wavelength allows it to see through intense rain with minimal signal loss. The Veravali radar is a C-band system, which is useful for regional weather monitoring.
“We use radar for live monitoring of current meteorological conditions and issuing short nowcast warnings. However, we use satellite imagery and numerical weather prediction for primary aspects of forecasting, which include issuing five-day forecasts and preparing weather charts. Therefore, the non-functionality of these radars has not impacted these aspects of forecasting,” the IMD official said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More