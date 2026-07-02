As heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Colaba radar defunct for 2 weeks

At a time when Mumbai is reeling under heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) S-band Doppler radar at Colaba has remained out of service for nearly two weeks owing to a technical malfunction. An S-band Doppler weather radar is a long-range weather radar used to detect rainfall, thunderstorms, cyclones, wind movement, and other severe weather.

Over the past four days, Mumbai has received heavy rain. The city woke up to a red nowcast warning on Wednesday. On Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz station recorded 205 mm of rainfall while the Colaba coastal observatory received 158 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am. Areas like Andheri, Powai, Bhandup, and Wadala recorded above 200 mm of rainfall.