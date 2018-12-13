Mumbai: Illegal abortion kits seized from drug stores in Nagpur, Nashik

IN WHAT may be a pointer to rampant and easy availability of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered an FIR against chemist shops in two districts for illegally selling such kits. The two cases, in Nagpur and Nashik, are under investigation to trace the consumers and suppliers.

According to Rakesh Tirpude, Nagpur FDA’s joint commissioner (drugs), Swati Bharde, drug inspector, visited Alfa Medicos on December 4 posing as a customer to buy an MTP kit. The kit sold to her without a prescription consisted of four misoprostol, to be administered vaginally, and one mifepristone tablet, taken orally. “The expiry and batch details on kit had been concealed,” Tirpude said.

The FDA issued notice to the chemist and registered a case with Kamptee police station, Nagpur, on December 6. Sale of MTP kits is prohibited without a doctor’s prescription or guidance. The side-effects may include bleeding, nausea or infection.

In March, the Maharashtra State Chemists and Druggists’ Association had written to the FDA drawing attention towards illegal sale through online pharma portals without prescription.

Earlier this year, the FDA seized 18 MTP kits in Satara. In 2017, similar seizures were carried in Hingoli’s Sengaon region.

In a second case in Nashik, five MTP kits were seized following a tip-off. A case has been registered against chemist shop worker Swapnil Deshmukh, Ramesh Pagare, Vikas Chaudhary and chemist shop Sairaj Medical.

Assistant commissioner (drugs) DM Bhamre said one kit has been sent for laboratory testing. The kits, with a maximum retail price of Rs 500, were being sold at Rs 1,500 to 3,000.

“We found that Deshmukh worked with Sudha Medical, and without the knowledge of the owner, he sold abortion kits. He coordinated with Sairaj Medical where Vikas and Ramesh also work,” said Pravin Mundada, assistant commissioner (drugs), Nashik.

On December 7, a FIR was registered with Sarkarwada police station under sections of IPC and Drugs and Cosmetics Act.