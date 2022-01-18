Illegal abortion case: Second FIR registered, doctor ‘stole MTP medicines’ from govt hospital

The Arvi police on Tuesday registered a second FIR against four doctors at Kadam Hospital for procedural violations, including stealing of medicines, from the Arvi sub-district hospital for use at their private hospital to carry out abortions.

The Kadam family-run hospital has been under the lens since reports emerged of an illegal abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl which allegedly took place at the hospital in Wardha district’s Arvi, earlier this month. Following this, the police found 12 skulls and 54 bones at the hospital’s premises, raising questions of illegal abortions and female foeticide. Further, an inspection team found several expired pills.

The fresh FIR has been registered on a complaint by Dr Mohan B Sute, MS (Ophthalmology), Superintendent of Arvi sub-district hospital accusing four doctors of the Kadam family. Sute was part of a special team of doctors formed by Wardha Civil Surgeon Dr Sachin Tadas that visited Kadam Hospital for an inspection on January 15. A report was then submitted to Dr Tadas who will chair an advisory committee to decide the further course of action against the hospital.

In his complaint, Dr Sute alleged that the hospital operated seven beds instead of the five authorised and that Dr Rekha Kadam has not registered her MS Gynaecology degree with the Maharashtra Medical Council. It also said Dr Niraj Kadam, who has been employed with the Arvi sub-district hospital since 2018 on a contract basis for Rs 50,000 per month, misappropriated medicines for MTP from the hospital. About 90 oxytocin injections and 71,764 Mala D contraceptive pills have been found. “He used stolen medicines for monetary benefits at his Kadam Hospital and cheated the government,” Dr Sute alleged in the FIR.

The second FIR has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC, section 12 (penalty) of the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act, section 29 (penalty for falsely claiming to be registered) of Maharashtra Medical Council Act, section 5 (2) (termination of pregnancy by a person who is not registered medical practitioner) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and section 27 (penalty for sale of drugs in contravention of the act) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Kadam Hospital is run by Kumar Singh Kadam, his wife Shailaja Kadam, son Niraj Kadam and Niraj’s wife Rekha Kadam. All four are MBBS doctors – while Shailaja, Niraj and Rekha are gynaecologists, Kumar is a child specialist. Kumar established the hospital in the 1970s and a license for running a maternity and nursing home and to carry out medical termination of pregnancies (MTP) was given to Shailaja in 1995. Kumar’s father Jagjivanrao Kadam was a Member of Parliament. The family owns several properties in Arvi and is one of the wealthiest in Wardha district.

Rekha and two nurses were arrested after an FIR was registered on January 9 over the rape of a 13-year-old girl and a subsequent abortion carried out illegally at Kadam Hospital. They had allegedly performed the procedure for Rs 30,000. Niraj was also arrested for aiding and abetting the crime. The parents of the 17-year-old boy who raped the girl were arrested as well for forcing the girl to undergo the abortion.

There is no record of the MTP done on the 13-year-old girl nor of the sonography done on her. Biomedical waste management rules were also not followed, as per which they had to keep all expired medicines and human remains, including the foetus, in a yellow bucket and hand them over to a private super hygiene agency that would dispose it as per government rules.

On Monday, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team visited the hospital, following which sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act were added in the FIR. The police have seized the sonography machine which will help them with data on the sonographies carried out. The registers maintained at the hospital for legal abortions has also been seized. The skulls and bones recovered have been sent to the Nagpur Forensic Lab for DNA extraction.