Mumbai: IIT Alumni Council to stop using Chinese systems, software

A day after the central government announced a ban on 59 Chinese applications (apps), IIT Alumni Council, a body of alumni from across all 23 IITs, on Tuesday announced elimination of Chinese systems and software in all its initiatives. The council will also use indigenous technology for a mega lab it is set to launch in Mumbai as part of its effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the MegaLab, we had been using Chinese systems and software, but we will now shift towards using indigenous and low-cost technology. We have begun working on the same. We don’t expect this to delay the MegaLab’s launch, slated for August 15,” alumni council president, Ravi Sharma, said.

The MegaLab Mumbai was an initiative of the IIT Alumni Council to design and establish the largest genetic testing laboratory for Covid-19 and other infectious diseases like tuberculosis with an end-to-end capacity to carry out over 10 million tests a month.

As an alternative to Chinese software and apps that facilitate data sharing and cloud storage, the council, in a statement, said: “For data security, privacy and assured data integrity, IIT Alumni Council will facilitate the design of a blockchain protected public cloud infrastructure to handle real-time Covid diagnostic and treatment data. Research and relevant public policy data will also be uploaded on the blockchain protected public cloud for sharing amongst authorised users.”

Blockchain is a system of recording information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. The council has about 20,000 alumni across the world, Sharma said.

