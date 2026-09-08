Why has Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety-Galaxy theatre suddenly shut?

aiety-Galaxy, which opened in 1972, initially had three screens Gaiety, Galaxy and Gemini. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/File)

One of Mumbai’s most recognisable cinema landmarks, Gaiety-Galaxy in Bandra, has been shut by the police after they found that its entertainment licence had allegedly not been renewed since 2021.

The Bandra police have registered a case against the theatre owner, manager and the firm running the cinema under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of an order issued by a public servant. The police have also pasted a notice outside the cinema directing it to remain closed.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the action and said the cinema would be allowed to reopen once its licence is renewed.