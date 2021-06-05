Mumbai: IAS officer Mopalwar gets six-month extension

The state public works department has granted a six-month extension to retired IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar, who heads the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Mopalwar had retired in February 2018 but he was given an extension.

Sources said that as MSRDC could not complete work on the Mumbai-Nagpur super communications highway project’s Nagpur-Shirdi phase — which was to be inaugurated on May 1 — due to shortage of industrial oxygen and lockdown, some ministers were keen on giving Mopalwar another extension.

Now, his term will end on November 30.