Mumbai-Hyderabad: NHSRCL invites survey bids for high-speed rail corridor

The National High-Speed Rail Corridor Limited (NHSRCL) Tuesday floated a tender seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the 711-km Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor.

As per the tender, the project report prepared by the consultant will include a survey of overhead, overground, and underground utilities. It will also have to survey power sources for setting up a substation for the project.

Currently, the NHSRCL is working on six high-speed rail networks across the country, including the 507-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The other high-speed rail corridors include Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km), and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km).

