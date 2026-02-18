Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi facing climate emergencies; sustainable development need of hour: Revanth Reddy

Stating that Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi are facing adverse climate conditions, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for a comprehensive policy to tackle the rising climate emergencies in the country.

“The cities Delhi, which is the national capital; Mumbai, which is the financial capital; Hyderabad, which is the pharmaceuticals capital, and Bangalore; which is the IT capital, are facing serious climate adversities today, despite being major economic powerhouses in the nation. This indicates that we have to chalk out a comprehensive policy to tackle the rising issue of climate emergencies in the country,” Reddy said on Wednesday while speaking on the second day of the Mumbai Climate Week (MCW).