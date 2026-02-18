Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi facing climate emergencies; sustainable development need of hour: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was speaking on the second day of the Mumbai Climate Week.

Written by: Pratip Acharya, Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 01:55 PM IST
Revanth Reddy MCWTelangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy speaks at the Mumbai Climate Week. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Make us preferred source on Google

Stating that Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi are facing adverse climate conditions, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for a comprehensive policy to tackle the rising climate emergencies in the country.

“The cities Delhi, which is the national capital; Mumbai, which is the financial capital; Hyderabad, which is the pharmaceuticals capital, and Bangalore; which is the IT capital, are facing serious climate adversities today, despite being major economic powerhouses in the nation. This indicates that we have to chalk out a comprehensive policy to tackle the rising issue of climate emergencies in the country,” Reddy said on Wednesday while speaking on the second day of the Mumbai Climate Week (MCW).

Speaking during a session titled Accelerating Sub-National Climate Action: Key to Advancing Sub-National Economic Growth, Reddy said that post-Covid, rainfall in Hyderabad had increased drastically in the past five years. The average rainfall recorded in Hyderabad stood at 2 cm in 24 hours till 2020, but the city has been recording 40 cm of rainfall in a two-hour period since 2020, he added.

“From the time of independence till the early 1990s, our country focused largely on the aspects of irrigation and education. Later in the mid 1990s, liberalisation was introduced, and we focused on investment reserves and building our economy for the next three decades. Now, post-2020, our focus should be development coupled with sustainability because of the climate emergency and dealing with it is the need of the hour,” Reddy said.

Suman Bery, Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog, said that one cannot separate growth from inclusion in a democratic setup now. “Cities are the new frontier for growth and jobs. Therefore, the fact that how cities position themselves in the lines of sustainability is important because it’s on the basis of the position that they take up, political thoughts will be given,” Bery said.

Also present on the dais was Charity Kathambi Chepkwony, an MP from Kenya, which in 2016 became the first nation to enact a climate change law.

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
fadnavis and ajit pawar
Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to Amit Shah
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement