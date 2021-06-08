scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

Mumbai: Hyatt Regency hotel operations suspended till further notice

At Hyatt, "our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel's owner to resolve this situation," Sunjae Sharma, vice-president and Hyatt India head, said

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 8, 2021 11:05:39 am
Hyatt Regency hotel, Mumbai Hyatt Regency hotel suspends operations, Munbai Hyatt Regency shut, Mumbai news, Indian expressHyatt Regency hotel will remain closed till further notice. (Source: hyatt.com)

Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation has suspended operations at Hyatt Regency hotel in Mumbai, and said the property will remain closed till further notice.

“As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai,” Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head – India, Hyatt said in response to a query from PTI.

The hotel will remain closed until further notice, he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharma, however, did not provide any details on since when funds have not been forthcoming.

“Future reservations through Hyatt booking channels will remain temporarily unavailable,” Sharma said.

Click here for more

At Hyatt, “our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement