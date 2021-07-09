Mumbai: Husband and wife arrested for manhandling traffic constable

In the afternoon on Thursday, when the constable along with the towing van went to the spot, they clamped their car, after which the owner of the car identified as Arun Singh (29) and his wife Meena Singh (27) went to the spot.

The Naya Nagar police on Thursday arrested a husband and wife for allegedly manhandling, threatening and abusing a 29-year-old traffic constable posted with the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar commissionerate. The police said that the incident took place at around 2.30 pm near Naya Nagar in Mira Road after the constable identified as Krishna Dabade allegedly clamped their vehicle for parking in a no parking zone.

Dabade told The Indian Express: “Often there are complaints about illegal parking in that area, so we frequently go on round ups there to ensure that motorists do not park their vehicles illegally.”

In the afternoon on Thursday, when the constable along with the towing van went to the spot, they clamped their car, after which the owner of the car identified as Arun Singh (29) and his wife Meena Singh (27) went to the spot.

“They had come to Naya Nagar for shopping and when they saw that we were clamping their vehicle, Arun came charging at me. He even pushed me and after we started recording a video he stepped back and only abused me,” said Dabade.

As Singh kept threatening and abusing him, Dabade informed the police control room and called for more back up after which they took him to Naya Nagar police station.

Subsequently, a case under relevant sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered and the two were placed under arrest.

Senior police inspector Kailash Barve of Naya Nagar police station said, “The two were arrested by evening on Thursday. We will produce them in court today. We are trying to ascertain whether they were booked in any other case earlier.”

The police said that Arun is employed as a salesman while Meena works at a beauty parlour.