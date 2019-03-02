Mumbai: Husband among three booked for woman’s suicide

THREE PERSONS have been booked for the alleged suicide of a 33-year-old woman at her home in Mumbai. The three, who were booked on Thursday, are the woman’s husband — employed in the Navy — his father and a woman with whom the husband was allegedly involved.

The Cuffe Parade police said that in a suicide note left behind by the woman, she has alleged that her husband was in a relationship with the wife of a fellow naval employee and there were constant arguments at home due to this. In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the woman — the mother to a 10-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son — hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home with a dupatta.

“They lived in a 2BHK flat. She hanged herself in the same room where her two children were asleep,” said a police officer.

The daughter found her hanging when she woke up around 6.45 am on Wednesday. She informed her father, who was sleeping in another room. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival, police said. Senior Inspector Rashmi Jadhav of Cuffe Parade police said, “We received a call around 7.45 am, following which a team was sent to the hospital.”

Initially, the police had registered a case of accidental death report. During investigation, the police found the suicide note and also learnt that the husband would often beat the woman and the children. Later, the three were booked under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC after the brother of the deceased came to Mumbai from Haryana and lodged a police complaint.The police have recorded the statement of the 10-year-old girl. The family originally hails from Haryana.

“A few days ago, the woman’s father-in-law had come to visit their house. We have learnt that the deceased had informed him about the problems in their marriage and that her husband was in an illicit relationship. As he didn’t do anything to resolve the situation, he has been booked,” said an officer.