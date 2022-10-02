scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Mumbai: Hundreds from Worli join Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction

Aaditya Thackeray is the MLA from the Worli constituency, considered a Sena stronghold.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express file photo)

Hundreds of people from the Worli area of Mumbai joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

Mostly from Koliwada, they gathered outside the Nandanvan Bungalow, Shinde’s home, and showed their support for him.

Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray is the MLA from the Worli constituency, which has been considered to be a Sena stronghold for the past few years.

According to sources, around 1,000 people gathered outside Nandanvan. They were associated with the Opposition Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The move comes ahead of the Thackeray camp’s Dussehra rally scheduled for Wednesday.

“Many people came and showed their support. Most of them are from fishermen communities and they have some issues which need to be addressed. They think this is the government for the common people and we will give them justice, so they came to meet me,” Shinde said.

The chief minister also met Abhijit Bichkule of Bigg Boss fame on Sunday.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 04:54:05 pm
