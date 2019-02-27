Mumbai: HSC evaluators withdraw protest, to start assessing answer sheets from today

JUNIOR COLLEGE teachers have decided to withdraw their protest and will begin assessing answer sheets of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination starting Wednesday.

Results will be declared towards the end of May as expected, said Anil Deshmukh, president, Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MSFJCTO).

Three days before the HSC exam began on February 18, 75,000 junior college teachers across the state had decided to boycott paper evaluation, citing a host of reasons including increments for teachers. The boycott continued till Tuesday, but a meeting with state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and state education minister Vinod Tawde has resolved the issue.

“At the meeting, all demands were addressed positively and further discussion on demands also took place,” said a statement by Deshmukh.

He said teachers who have worked for the past 18 years in junior colleges that do not get grant will receive grant from April 1. The financial provision for this will be made in the upcoming Assembly. For the subject of information and technology, grant will be given and provision will be made in the current financial budget.

Deshmukh’s statement also said just like state government employees, teachers will also be entitled for promotional schemes after completing 10, 20 and 30 years of service. Proposal for the same had been sent to the Bakshi Committee, that formulated the Seventh Pay Commission report. From 2003 to 2010-11, 68 approved incremental positions had been reinstated and financial provisions for them had been approved in the legislature.

As many as 360 teaching positions that lapsed since 2003 to 2010-11 will immediately be reinstated. Moreover, all incremental positions since 2011-12 shall be immediately approved by a high level committee, Deshmukh further stated.

Amendments will be made to a government resolution dated May 6, 2014, regarding grant for grade-pay employees. Those permanent teachers who did not receive grant, but will now receive grant will get a revised payscale through changes in government circular dated June 28, 2016.

“All things will be put in place and HSC results will not be affected. We will declare it around the same time (May end) this year as well,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.