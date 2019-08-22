Mumbai: Housing societies to get 15% rebate in property tax if it follows waste segregation rules

THE BMC on Wednesday passed a proposal to offer at least 15 per cent property tax rebate to housing societies, which will follow segregation rules, conduct wet waste composting, reuse dry waste and recycle grey water.

Advertising

The BMC Standing Committee passed the proposal, according to which, five per cent rebate will be given to a housing society if it segregates its waste and processes wet waste in its premises. Another five per cent rebate will be given to the society if it makes sure that dry waste collected is reused. The society will get another five per cent rebate if it sets up a mechanism to reuse its waste water (grey water policy) and rainwater for non-potable purposes, like toilet flushing.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Election) Vijay Balamvar said, “We will give a total of 15 per cent rebate in property tax if residential societies follow all these environment friendly methods. The rebate will be given from the next year.”

According to the proposal, officials from the solid waste management and the sewerage operation departments will come up with a method to verify a society’s claim in coordination with the municipal commissioner.

Advertising

Officials said that this is not the first time that the corporation has taken such a step. “A few years ago, a water policy was framed and waste segregation planned. But nothing moved further beyond the paper work,” said an official.

Shiv Sena leader and Standing Committee chairman Yashvant Jadhav credited Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray for the decision. “It was Aadityaji’s idea and all credit goes to him. We are happy that residents will benefit if they follow these rules.”

In the last six months, this is the second proposal in which the BMC administration has offered rebate on property tax. A proposal of waiving property tax on houses up to 500 sq ft has been passed already. The BMC annually earns about Rs 4,000 crore as property tax.