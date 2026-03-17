Govt orders vigilance audit into Rs 2,000 crore housing scam in Mumbai

The government stated that action would be taken against BMC officials if they are found to have misled the legislature or ignored violations by developers. (File photo)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that a vigilance audit will be conducted across Mumbai within 30 days to investigate alleged irregularities in housing schemes under Development Control Regulations. The government stated that action would be taken against BMC officials if they are found to have misled the legislature or ignored violations by developers.

The government’s announcement came in response to allegations raised by Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha, who claimed that developers had shown in situ Permanent Transit Camp (PTC) housing in project plans but instead built and sold commercial shops and luxury apartments. “In Mulund alone, flats worth over Rs 100 crore have been sold. Across Mumbai, the scam amounts to over Rs 2,000 crore,” claimed MLA Mihir Kotecha.