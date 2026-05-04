Mumbai housing projects under scanner as MahaRERA cracks down on 8,000+ defaults
Over 4,600 projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane and Mumbai Suburban, failed to file mandatory January–March progress reports, prompting MahaRERA to issue show-cause notices and warn of penalties, account freezes, and possible registration cancellations.
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued show-cause notices to 8,212 housing projects across the state for failing to upload mandatory quarterly progress reports for the January–March period, raising concerns over transparency and compliance in the real estate sector.
Of the 33,029 ongoing projects registered with the regulator, over 8,000 defaulted on filing quarterly progress reports (QPRs), which disclose key details such as number of flats sold, expenditure incurred, and any changes in construction plans. Officials said the absence of these updates deprives homebuyers of critical information about project status.
Developers have been given 60 days to submit the pending reports, failing which MahaRERA has warned of strict action, including freezing of project bank accounts, suspension of registrations, and a halt on advertising and marketing. Non-compliant projects also risk being barred from registering sale agreements, along with a penalty of Rs 50,000.
“Developers must comply with disclosure norms. MahaRERA will not hesitate to cancel or keep registrations in abeyance if quarterly reports are not updated despite repeated follow-ups,” said chairman Manoj Saunik, adding that such situations should ideally be avoided.
The highest number of defaulting projects is in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Konkan belt, accounting for 4,644 cases. Within this, Thane leads with 1,475 projects, followed by Mumbai Suburban (1,263), Raigad (842), Palghar (612), and Mumbai City (267). Pune region reported 2,311 such projects, with Pune district alone accounting for 1,957.
Other regions include Khandesh with 511 projects, Vidarbha with 483, and Marathwada with 238. A smaller number of defaults were also recorded in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (18) and Daman (7).
The quarterly reporting mechanism, mandated under RERA norms, is aimed at ensuring accountability and enabling homebuyers to track project progress. Officials said stricter enforcement is being pursued to improve compliance and restore buyer confidence in the sector.
District wise numbers:
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Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Konkan – Total 4,644
Thane 1,475, Mumbai Suburban 1,263, Raigad 842, Palghar 612, Mumbai City 267, Ratnagiri 125 and Sindhudurg 70
Pune Region – Total 2,311
Pune 1957, Satara 124, Kolhapur 119, Sangli 63 and Solapur 48
Khandesh – 511
Nashik 451, Ahilyanagar 44, Dhule and Jalgaon 8 each
Vidarbha – Total 483
Nagpur 391, Amravati 35, Chandrapur 13, Akola 12, Buldhana and Wardha 10 each, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Washim 4 each
Marathwada – Total 238
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 185, Latur 22, Nanded 16, Jalna 6, Beed and Jalna 6 each, Hingoli, Dharashiv and Parbhani 1 each
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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