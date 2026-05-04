Mumbai housing projects under scanner as MahaRERA cracks down on 8,000+ defaults

The highest number of defaulting projects is in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Konkan belt, accounting for 4,644 cases. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued show-cause notices to 8,212 housing projects across the state for failing to upload mandatory quarterly progress reports for the January–March period, raising concerns over transparency and compliance in the real estate sector.

Of the 33,029 ongoing projects registered with the regulator, over 8,000 defaulted on filing quarterly progress reports (QPRs), which disclose key details such as number of flats sold, expenditure incurred, and any changes in construction plans. Officials said the absence of these updates deprives homebuyers of critical information about project status.

Developers have been given 60 days to submit the pending reports, failing which MahaRERA has warned of strict action, including freezing of project bank accounts, suspension of registrations, and a halt on advertising and marketing. Non-compliant projects also risk being barred from registering sale agreements, along with a penalty of Rs 50,000.