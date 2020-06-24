Mumbai: Housing federation says allow domestic helps in, drivers till society gates

The recommendations further stated that the domestic helps that provide 24-hour care should not step out of the housing premise. Those who come daily should wear gloves and masks at all times. (Representational) The recommendations further stated that the domestic helps that provide 24-hour care should not step out of the housing premise. Those who come daily should wear gloves and masks at all times. (Representational)

The Mumbai District Cooperative Housing Federation, which has 22,000 societies as its members, has put out a set of recommendations, including allowing domestic helps to resume work, as the lockdown rules get eased. It also said that drivers can be allowed to resume work provided they do not step into society premises.

The recommendations stated that all domestic helps, including those who come daily and those who work 24 hours at one house, should be allowed entry. It, however, added that before resumption of work, a medical clearance certificate should be submitted to the society and steps need to be taken to ensure that the helps do not come from containment zones.

The recommendations further stated that the domestic helps that provide 24-hour care should not step out of the housing premise. Those who come daily should wear gloves and masks at all times.

“We have recommended that all house helps need to be allowed entry to societies. However, in case of helps that come daily, we felt that if they limit their work to a few homes, it will be beneficial in ensuring Covid-19 does not spread,” federation chairman Prakash Darekar said.

For drivers, the federation has said that they should be allowed entry only till the society gates. However, drivers serving senior citizens, who are incapable of driving, can be allowed entry provided checks are conducted to ensure that they do not come from containment zones.

It also recommended that all vendors can provide their services only till the security gate and should not be allowed inside the premises.

Meanwhile, for repair of appliances, mechanics can be allowed to enter societies provided checks are conducted to ensure that they do not come from containment zones. The mechanics need to provide their Aadhaar card details before entering the premises. They also need to wear hand gloves, masks and face shields while working.

Further, the federation has recommended that no repair or renovation or interior work shall be allowed except monsoon-related works.

The suggestions made by the federation are not binding on the societies. The federation is an apex body of housing societies, as every housing society in Mumbai is mandated to be its member. It is expected to raise with the government issues that societies face.

It had, however, become defunct. In 2018, elections were held for the federation during the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime, which saw a panel put up by BJP leaders.

Since the easing of lockdown norms, there have been conflicts in many housing societies over allowing helps and drivers inside society premises. The state government has also not come out with rules on whether domestic helps can be allowed entry into housing societies.

