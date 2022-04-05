Mumbai: House help hired from agency steals money from employer, booked

A 45-YEAR-OLD teacher from Kurla who had hired a house help from an agency supplying manpower to look after her father, who was suffering from a medical condition, ended up losing money and also was subjected to sexual harassment. The local police have registered an FIR and are currently on the lookout for the two accused persons.

An officer said the complainant in the case had contacted an agency to hire a domestic help in 2019. Over a period of time they supplied three house helps charging Rs 15,000 per month to look after her father.

The latest house help, Mithilesh Das, also stayed at their Kurla residence. Last month, the woman found that Das, a Bihar resident, had taken Rs 19,000 that was kept in her house and later stopped reporting for work. The woman did not register a complaint then. However, on March 31, Devilal Das, the housemaid working at their residence prior to Mithilesh, sent her an obscene video. Later he sent her a ‘hi’ and said “mazza aayega”. The complainant found that Devilal and Mithilesh were actually relatives. At this point she decided to register a complaint.

The woman then approached the local police station where her statement was recorded and an FIR was registered against Devilal and Mithilesh on charges of stealing and sexual harassment. An officer said they are currently tracking the location of the accused persons and should be able to place them under arrest soon.

The officer added, “We are also checking if the accused have any prior criminal record. Also, we request all manpower providing agencies to houses to ensure that those employed by them do not have any prior criminal record.”