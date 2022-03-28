Mumbai house collapse: BMC to take action against road contractor

After two minors were killed and five others injured in a house collapse in Kandivali on Saturday, the Mumbai civic body on Monday decided to take action against the road contractor, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was carrying out drainage repair work along a road when the structure allegedly gave way due to the vibration caused by the construction work. According to the BMC, it was an illegal concrete structure without a foundation of piling.

The BMC’s drain work required digging a metre deep into the ground. However, as the building had no foundation, it could not withstand the vibrations generated.

The Kandivali police arrested the supervisor of the contractor on Sunday and booked him under Section 304(2) (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

To prevent more untoward incidents, the civic body on Sunday inspected all buildings along the road where construction work was going on and demolished adjoining residential structures that were in a dilapidated condition.