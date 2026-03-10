Mumbai records hottest March day since 2021 as mercury hits 40°C

Mumbai experienced its hottest March day since 2021 on Tuesday as maximum temperatures in the suburbs touched 40 degrees Celsius, more than 7.6 degrees above normal, amid an orange alert for a severe heatwave issued by the India Meteorological Department.
The weather office attributed the sharp rise in temperatures to an anticyclone system and said hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday.
The city woke up to a sweltering morning after the IMD upgraded its earlier yellow heatwave warning to an orange alert for severe heatwave conditions across the Konkan region.
According to IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when maximum temperatures rise 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal, while a severe heatwave is declared when the departure exceeds 6.5 degrees.
Data from the IMD showed that the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking a departure of 7.6 degrees above normal. The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai registered a maximum of 35.4 degrees.
Historical data indicates that this is the hottest March recorded in the city since March 28, 2021, when Santacruz logged a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees.
Temperatures crossed the 40 degrees mark in several other parts of Mumbai as well. The Ram Mandir automatic weather station recorded 42.4 degrees, followed by 41.6 degrees in Vikhroli and 40 degrees in Byculla.
Neighbouring districts also experienced intense heat. Dahanu recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees, nearly 9.6 degrees above normal, while Thane recorded 39.2 degrees.
Weather experts said the ongoing heatwave conditions were triggered by an anticyclone system that brought dry and warm easterly winds from the landward side. “When such a system is prevalent, the sea breeze is delayed, which leads to a spike in temperatures,” scientists at IMD Mumbai said.
The current spell follows another heatwave warning issued earlier this month between March 4 and March 5.
While no heatwave alert has been issued for Wednesday, the IMD has placed the city under a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions, with temperatures expected to hover around 37 degrees. The weather office has forecast a slight dip in temperatures from Thursday, when maximum temperatures may fall to around 35 degrees.
Scorching Mumbai
IMD heatwave criteria
Heatwave (Yellow warning)
Maximum temperature 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal
Severe heatwave (Orange warning)
Maximum temperature 6.5 degrees or more above normal
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau.
