Mumbai records hottest March day since 2021 as mercury hits 40°C

Mumbai experienced its hottest March day since 2021 on Tuesday as maximum temperatures in the suburbs touched 40 degrees Celsius, more than 7.6 degrees above normal, amid an orange alert for a severe heatwave issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office attributed the sharp rise in temperatures to an anticyclone system and said hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday.

The city woke up to a sweltering morning after the IMD upgraded its earlier yellow heatwave warning to an orange alert for severe heatwave conditions across the Konkan region.

According to IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when maximum temperatures rise 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal, while a severe heatwave is declared when the departure exceeds 6.5 degrees.