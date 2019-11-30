Mumbai: Hotelier’s son found hanging in Andheri hotel, case lodged

While police have not recovered any suicide note from the room, they have seized Vaibhav Shetty’s mobile phone. (Representational Image) While police have not recovered any suicide note from the room, they have seized Vaibhav Shetty’s mobile phone. (Representational Image)

A 37-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hotel in Andheri West, police said Friday. A case has been lodged in the matter and the body sent for postmortem, police said.

Vaibhav Shetty, son of a Mumbai-based hotelier, had checked into Hotel Grace Residency in DN Nagar Wednesday. On Friday, when he did not respond, hotel staffers reportedly used a duplicate key to access his room.

“The hotel staffers found Shetty hanging from a ceiling fan in the room Friday morning. He had used a bedsheet to tie himself to the fan,” a police official said. While police have not recovered any suicide note from the room, they have seized Shetty’s mobile phone. Shetty’s father owns hotels in Vashi and Kalamboli and restaurants in Mulund, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya said investigation in the case was underway. “Nothing suspicious has emerged till now. The body was sent to Dr RN Cooper Hospital for postmortem,” he said. According to police, there were ligature marks on Shetty’s neck, but no other external injuries. He had reportedly suffered asphyxiation.

Shetty is survived by his wife, who is pregnant. She resides at her maternal house in Andheri East. Police said the deceased was also living with her family before he checked into a hotel Wednesday night. “The cause behind suicide remains unclear,” Dahiya said. Police will record the statement of his family members.

