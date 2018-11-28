Mumbai: Hotel staffer in Worli says Khanna stayed as guest on day Sheena was killed

IN THE murder trial of Sheena Bora, a staffer at Hilltop Hotel in Worli on Tuesday identified accused Sanjeev Khanna as a guest staying at the hotel on April 24, 2012 — the day the CBI has claimed the murder took place.

Sheena (24) was killed allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in Mumbai in April 2012. However, the incident came to light only in August 2015 when Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai spilled beans on the crime. Subsequently, police arrested Indrani and Khanna. Later, Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to kill Sheena.

The staffer said that on the night of April 24, Khanna ordered an Italian dish at 9.36 pm and it was served to him after 30 minutes. The CBI has claimed that Khanna was seen at the Marlow residence of Indrani and Peter around the same time.

Advocates Niranjan Mundargi and Shreyansh Mithare cross-examined the staffer on whether he remembered the orders placed by other guests the same day six years ago as well as whether they were men or couples. The staffer said that he did not remember.

Meanwhile, Peter sought that directions should be given to jail authorities to provide him access to a bank locker in Worli. He told the court that the locker contains gold articles, which as per the consent terms of the mutual divorce petition between him and Indrani, have to be handed over to her.