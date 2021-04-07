Mumbai: Hotel, restaurant industry to hold statewide protest today against shutdown

On Sunday, Maharashtra announced fresh restrictions to last through April, including total lockdown on weekends. (PTI file photo)

The hotel and restaurant industry will hold a protest on Thursday against the Maharashtra government’s decision to shut down businesses under the new guidelines issued to curb Covid-19 cases.

Hospitality associations across the state, including the FHRAI, HRAWI, NRAI, AHAR and other local associations, have formed the United Hospitality Forum of Maharashtra (UHF) and started the #MissionRoziRoti campaign to protest against the shutdown. Earlier, retail shops had held protests in many parts of Mumbai against the government order.

“The UHF has organised a silent protest outside all hotels and restaurants in the state on 8 April 2021 at 12.30 PM. The associations have stated that hotels and restaurants are in deep financial trouble and without the government’s consideration, the industry will be staring at a catastrophe. Owners will protest outside their hotels and restaurants,” said Hotels and Restaurants Association of Western India (HRAWI) in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Break The Chain order, restaurants are to be totally shut except for take-away, parcels and food delivery services between 7 am and 8 pm on weekdays and on weekends, only food deliveries will be allowed. The state has also mandated all food delivery personnel to be either vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR tests to test negative for Covid-19 at intervals of every 15 days.