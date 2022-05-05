Mumbai: Hostel clerk’s services terminated for seeking money from students

The social welfare department has terminated the services of a clerk from Sant Mirabai Girls Hostel at Mumbai’s Worli, following protest by students. The clerk, Vinod Jamnerkar, was allegedly asking students for money to assure their admission in the hostel.

The department offers the hostel facility free of cost to meritorious girl students coming from interiors of Maharashtra and belonging to reserved categories.

According to the students, Jamnerkar also behaved rudely with them, commented on their clothing and indulged in moral policing.

The termination order — accessed by The Indian Express — has been issued by Divisional Commissioner (Social Welfare) Vandana Kochure. The matter came to light on Monday following a protest led by Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA). “We played an audio clip in which the clerk was asking for money from a student assuring admission to her sister,” said Budhabhushan Kamble, president of ASA.

Kochure held a meeting with the students the same day and the decision to terminate the clerk’s services was taken. “The officer was guilty and it was proven by the recording. He, too, agreed that he had asked for money. Other issues only added to the concerns,” said Kochure.