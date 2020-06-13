Mumbai: Hospital showcaused over ‘exorbitant’ charges

Hospitals are also only allowed to charge PPE at 10 per cent mark up on net procurement cost. (File) Hospitals are also only allowed to charge PPE at 10 per cent mark up on net procurement cost. (File)

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a showcause notice to Lilavati Hospital for overcharging patients admitted under government quota. In its notice dated June 6, BMC has observed that the hospital was charging “exorbitantly”. Following the notice, senior civic officials said the hospital agreed to refund money to patients.

As per the latest government notification, BMC has taken over 80 per cent beds in all private hospitals. For these beds hospitals are not allowed to charge beyond a certain price cap mandated by the government.

“It has been brought to our notice that your hospital is charging exorbitant amount from the patients (amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh per patient) for the treatment of Covid-19 which is breach of the notification of Government of Maharashtra,” the showcause notice from assistant commissioner of local ward to the hospital said. The hospital was asked why stern action against it should not be taken.

As per the new notification charges for a Covid-19 patient in isolation ward cannot go beyond Rs 4,000 per day, for intensive care unit (ICU) the maximum charge is capped at Rs 7,500 per day and charges for ventilator are capped at Rs 9,000.

The new charges will include drugs, doctor consultation fees, nursing, food and bed charges, but will exclude a Covid test, personal protective equipment, MRI, CT scan and expensive drugs like Tocilizumab. Earlier, a Covid-19 patient would usually be charged Rs 40,000-50,000 for ventilator per day in a private hospital. The notification slashes charges by 82 per cent. Hospitals have been instructed to take minimal advance deposit from patients admitted under the government quota. Unofficially hospitals have been asked to take not more than Rs 70,000-80,000 from a patient as deposit, but in some cases they have been found demanding between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 2 lakh as deposit.

Hospitals are also only allowed to charge PPE at 10 per cent mark up on net procurement cost.

According to civic officials, Lilavati was asking for a higher deposit sum from patients and failed to comply with government orders. The showcause notice further stated that BMC has received a large number of grievances regarding the exorbitant amount of money being charged by healthcare providers “causing hardship to the public in general during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Assistant commissioner Vinayak Vispute said he is yet to receive an official reply from Lilavati hospital. But BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani confirmed the hospital agreed to refund some amount. “We expect private hospitals to self-regulate and help in this general situation of pandemic,” Kakani said.

Dr V Ravishankar, chief operating officer of the hospital, said, “We have refunded money to everybody discharged after May 22 when the government notification was introduced. We are following rules as given. Deposits have also been reduced now. We have brought it down to Rs 80,000 for common wards beds.”

Gautam Bhansali, appointed as coordinator on behalf of private hospitals for bed occupancy and charges, said, “No hospital is asking patients to deposit more than Rs 80,000 after the government gave directions. Most are complying. In cases where there is an excess amount charged, we try to resolve it by talking to the hospital.”

Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he has again told hospitals to follow the government notification and hand over 80 per cent beds for patients under government quota. “We have put our officers in each hospital to guide patients, monitor the available beds,” Tope said. The minister added that private hospitals have complained that they cannot run all available beds due to paucity of health workers. “Several health workers travel from Nalasopara, Vasai. We have urged the Centre to allow local train services to resume for them,”Tope sad.

