Mumbai: Hospital serves eviction notice, medical student approaches human rights body

In a drama that stretched for over two months between Seth GS Medical College and a final-year student, the latter approached the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) claiming that she had been served an eviction notice within 24 hours by the hostel management and was being subjected to harassment.

In an order, issued by the human rights commission last week, member M A Sayeed, observed that while KEM hospital had the freedom to draft its internal rules for medical students, it questioned whether the hospital management can take such a “harsh decision of evicting a student from hostel and affecting her studies” for bringing her brother and mother to stay in the hostel room. The commission finally encouraged settlement between the medical student and hospital by asking her to submit an apology letter and requesting KEM hospital to reconsider their decision.

While the hospital maintained its stand to evict her from the hostel premises, it had assured the commission that she would be accommodated in another hostel 3 kilometre away from the campus. In her complaint to MSHRC, Swapnal Sawarkar, a final-year student of ENT, alleged she being targeted and harassed due to internal politics.

“My brother underwent a nose surgery and was required to rest for a few hours. Since I was on duty and had no alternate arrangements, I accommodated them in my hostel room,” she told The Indian Express.

A hostel roommate alleged that her brother had clicked pictures without permission and complained to the hospital management. “The security found no photos in his phone, but I was asked to vacate my room in 24 hours,” she said.

In its response to the commission, KEM hospital said it had taken similar action against two students in the past. “The additional municipal commissioner supports the decision of KEM management,” the response said, adding that the students showed a non-apologetic behaviour.

“Let’s not make it an ego fight,” the commission observed, asking the student to offer an apology and adding that internal rift should not affect a medical student’s education. Last week, the commission closed the matter after the hospital informed it that it had found an alternative accommodation.