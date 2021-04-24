Mumbai hospital fire: Conduct fire and oxygen audit of all hospitals, says Chief Secretary Kunte

Police personnel gathered outside the hospital where the fire broke out. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

In the backdrop of accidents in hospitals of Nashik and Virar, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Friday instructed district administrations to conduct fire and oxygen audit of all hospitals, including private units, across the state. He added that oxygen tankers have been given the status of ambulances and should be transported with police protection.

Kunte on Friday held a virtual meeting with all divisional commissioners, district collectors, police commissioners and superintendents of police to review the availability of oxygen, Remdesivir drug and patient management.

“While conducting fire audit of all hospitals, preventive measures should be taken to avoid repeat of such accidents. Also, conduct oxygen audit of all these hospitals,” Kunte directed.

He added that in the oxygen audit, it should be checked whether patients are being given oxygen in a scientific manner and if instructions of the task force are being followed to avoid wastage. “Oxygen ducts and storage systems in hospitals should be checked to ensure that oxygen is not leaking or being wasted,” he added.

Kunte said that oxygen concentrators should be purchased in all districts to reduce the dependence on cylinders and liquid oxygen.

On oxygen tankers being been given the status of ambulances, he said: “No one should stop the transport of oxygen tankers. Instructions have been given to district disaster management authorities that tankers should be transported with police protection and not diverted to other places.”