Mumbai hospital faces shortage of oxygen, BMC comes to its rescue

Oxygen cylinders being inspected at Thane District Government Hospital on Thursday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Shortage of oxygen supply hit private-run H J Doshi Ghatkopar Hindu Mahasabha Hospital in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Wednesday, causing a scare for the lives of 61 Covid-19 patients admitted there. Of them, 11 are in a critical condition.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the hospital approached the civic body on Wednesday afternoon seeking help in arranging oxygen cylinders, as its existing supply was about to finish in the evening.

“The hospital was in touch with the state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and supplier for the cylinders. It was informed that the supply will be delayed. Following this, the hospital management approached the BMC, as they had supply till 6.30 pm,” said Dr Mahendra Khandare, Medical Officer of Health of N ward (Ghatkopar).

“We brought nine jumbo oxygen cylinders from other wards and four dura cylinders for the hospital. We also arranged ambulances to shift patients in case the supply did not reach in time. Now, the hospital has two days of stock,” he added.

BMC officials said that on Thursday, they will hold a meeting to ensure that oxygen supply for the hospital is not affected.