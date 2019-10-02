Mumbai: Hospital faces pest problem, to seek herbal help

FOR THE past week, the labour ward in Govandi’s Shatabdi hospital has been struggling with pests, especially cockroaches, forcing the hospital to look for herbal remedies to control pests.

Advertising

Dr Amey Ghole, a member of BMC’s health committee, shared a video with senior civic officials of patients in the labour ward struggling with cockroaches. “A patient admitted for the past two days sent this video. How can a hospital have pests? It’s a testament of the hospital’s infection control mechanism,” said Ghole.

The labour ward has 12 beds with an iron cot. Mainly, the mattress on each cot is infested with cockroaches. Hospital officials said the pest menace has increased since one week. “Every week, we have a pest control inspection. We spray pesticide or use a gel in all wards. But we use less quantity of pesticide in the labour ward, as it can affect the health of newborns,” said Medical Superintendent Dr Alka Mane.

She added that since chemicals could be minimally used in labour and antenatal wards, the hospital is looking into herbal pest control methods. “We have been told that an eco-friendly pest control gel is available at an outlet in Byculla. It costs Rs 1,200 per tube and its effect lasts for six months. We are trying to purchase it locally,” Mane said.

Advertising

Hospital officials also said relatives of patients brought food from outside and the crumbs attracted cockroaches. Mane said the last pest control activity was undertaken on Monday. But it failed to drive away cockroaches.

Last year, multiple wards in Sion hospital, including antenatal and postnatal, were infested with pests. The hospital was issued a notice by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission for failing to maintain the required hygiene standards.