Head banged, kicked and threatened: Doctors attacked at Mumbai’s Bhabha Hospital after woman dies following emergency C-section

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Four resident doctors at K B Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai were allegedly assaulted by relatives of a 29-year-old woman who died following complications after an emergency Caesarean section, prompting outrage from a doctors’ association and renewed demands for stronger security at public hospitals.
According to a hospital report issued Thursday, the woman, Soni Harishankar Yadav, was admitted to the labour ward on May 12 at 38 weeks of pregnancy with abdominal pain. After labour induction failed to progress, doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section late that night, delivering a healthy male child.
The report stated that the woman later developed abdominal pain, breathlessness, and low oxygen saturation on May 13, following which she was shifted to emergency care and put on ventilator support.
“At 9.30 pm, the patient became worse, and the seriousness was explained to the relatives. Patient was given CPR and resuscitative measures, but the patient could not be revived, and the patient was declared dead,” the report said.
Soon after, relatives allegedly turned violent and attacked doctors on duty.
According to the report, senior resident Dr Disha Jain allegedly had her head banged against a wall, while senior resident Dr Rugvedi Ingale was reportedly kicked. Junior resident Dr Divya Prajapati was allegedly pushed with a trolley and junior resident Dr Piyush was allegedly thrown to the ground and kicked.
Hospital authorities said on-duty security personnel and police staff failed to control the crowd, forcing doctors to seek emergency police assistance through the 100 helpline. “An FIR was subsequently lodged at the police station by senior medical officer Dr Shubhangi along with the assaulted doctors.”
The report added that resident doctors were initially unwilling to resume OPD duties as the deceased patient’s husband was allegedly inside the hospital premises and threatening doctors. Senior police officers later intervened and counselled the doctors.
‘Complete breakdown of deterrence and hospital security’
Condemning the incident, Dr Ravi Sapkal, vice-president, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation – Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC-MARD), said the incident involved “physical assault, intimidation, vandalism, and obstruction of medical services” inside the emergency department.
“Doctors working continuously under high-pressure emergency conditions, while handling critically ill patients, were subjected to violence inside a government hospital merely for performing their professional duty. Such incidents are not isolated emotional reactions; they represent a complete breakdown of deterrence and hospital security,” Dr Sapkal said.
BMC MARD has demanded immediate legal action against all those involved in the assault, vandalism, threats, and obstruction of hospital functioning, along with fast-tracking of offences registered under laws protecting healthcare workers and public servants on duty.
The association has also sought the strengthening of security infrastructure across all BMC hospitals, the deployment of trained, permanent security personnel in emergency and casualty departments, controlled entry protocols for relatives in critical care areas, the installation of CCTV surveillance systems, and the establishment of clear emergency response protocols in cases involving violence against healthcare workers.
Dr Amar Agame, General Secretary, BMC MARD, said, “Violence against doctors is ultimately violence against the healthcare system itself. If healthcare professionals working in emergency settings are forced to function under fear and insecurity, the quality, efficiency, and continuity of patient care are inevitably affected.”
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