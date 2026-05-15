Head banged, kicked and threatened: Doctors attacked at Mumbai’s Bhabha Hospital after woman dies following emergency C-section

Bhabha Hospital authorities said on-duty security personnel and police staff failed to control the crowd, forcing doctors to seek emergency police assistance through the 100 helpline. (Express Photo)

Four resident doctors at K B Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai were allegedly assaulted by relatives of a 29-year-old woman who died following complications after an emergency Caesarean section, prompting outrage from a doctors’ association and renewed demands for stronger security at public hospitals.

According to a hospital report issued Thursday, the woman, Soni Harishankar Yadav, was admitted to the labour ward on May 12 at 38 weeks of pregnancy with abdominal pain. After labour induction failed to progress, doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section late that night, delivering a healthy male child.

The report stated that the woman later developed abdominal pain, breathlessness, and low oxygen saturation on May 13, following which she was shifted to emergency care and put on ventilator support.