Mumbai Hospital mayhem: Assault at KEM Hospital after patient’s death sparks concern over safety of healthcare workers

After nursing and security staff was attacked by the relatives of a deceased patient at King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) in Parel on early Monday morning, it has raised concerns over the safety of medical staff in the hospital. On Wednesday when The Indian Express visited all the wards in old and new building of the hospital, it found that only neonatal and casualty ward had security personnels in uniform. There are no checks and enquiry on people entering the wards of the hospitals.

Multiple on duty doctors said they are concerned about their safety. One woman doctor said, “Anyone can enter any department. Even late in the night, this is the same situation. It is scary but we have to be on duty. We are scared of our safety, but what can we do, this is the same situation with doctors everywhere in India. It’s been three days, still we don’t have security personnels.”