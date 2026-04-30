Mumbai Hospital mayhem: Assault at KEM Hospital after patient’s death sparks concern over safety of healthcare workers

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After nursing and security staff was attacked by the relatives of a deceased patient at King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) in Parel on early Monday morning, it has raised concerns over the safety of medical staff in the hospital. On Wednesday when The Indian Express visited all the wards in old and new building of the hospital, it found that only neonatal and casualty ward had security personnels in uniform. There are no checks and enquiry on people entering the wards of the hospitals.
Multiple on duty doctors said they are concerned about their safety. One woman doctor said, “Anyone can enter any department. Even late in the night, this is the same situation. It is scary but we have to be on duty. We are scared of our safety, but what can we do, this is the same situation with doctors everywhere in India. It’s been three days, still we don’t have security personnels.”
The incident occurred on April 28 in Ward No. 41 on the ninth floor of the new building, where a group of 14 to 15 relatives of a patient who had passed away allegedly resorted to verbal abuse, issued death threats, and physically assaulted two nursing staff and four security personnel, one of the nursing staff is still admitted.
In the FIR registered at Bhoiwada Police Station, complainant, nurse Tejashwini Atul Patil, stated that a 19-year-old patient admitted with liver disease died during treatment in the early hours of the day despite medical intervention, including CPR and ventilator support.
Around 5 am, relatives of the deceased arrived at the ward and began questioning her about the cause of death. When she informed them that the doctor would provide details, they allegedly became aggressive and assaulted her. When on-duty security guards intervened, they were also assaulted.
Dr Ravi Sapkal, Vice President of BMC MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) said, “The incident is extremely serious and condemnable. Although the resident doctor was not physically assaulted, the verbal abuse inflicted significant mental stress. Had the doctor been physically present at that moment, the situation could have escalated into a much more serious attack. If doctors, nursing staff, and security personnel are being assaulted in government hospitals, then who is truly safe? This is not an isolated incident but raises serious concerns about the safety of the entire healthcare system.”
MARD has urged the government to take urgent steps, including strengthening hospital security, ensuring immediate police intervention, and putting in place robust mechanisms to safeguard healthcare workers. “Healthcare workers can serve patients effectively only when they are provided with a safe and dignified working environment,” he said.
On Wednesday, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi visited KEM Hospital to review the situation and met hospital authorities, including Dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat. He assured to take up the matter with the BMC commisioner, mayor and the Chairperson of the Health Committee to address safety concerns of doctors and nurses.
Dr. Rawat has urged authorities to strengthen security arrangements, provide trained and efficient personnel. “I have asked for trained guards who are equipped with at least sticks to handle such situations and prevent escalation of violence.”
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