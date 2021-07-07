scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai: Honey trap victim duped by ‘cyber expert’ he approached for help

A woman was seen performing obscene acts on the video call and had asked him to do the same. He complied without realising that he was being recorded, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 7, 2021 10:10:15 am
The Andheri police registered an FIR based on his complaint on July 5.

A bank official in Mumbai, who was honey-trapped on a social media platform, was cheated again when he tried to seek help online from a cyber expert, according to police. The Andheri police registered an FIR based on his complaint on July 5.

According to the police, the victim received a friend request on Facebook from a fraudster impersonating a woman. He accepted the request and the two began to chat online before exchanging numbers. They continued to have conversations on WhatsApp when, one day, he received a video call from the number. A woman was seen performing obscene acts on the video call and had asked him to do the same. He complied without realising that he was being recorded, the police said. The impersonator then used the video to extort Rs 32,500 from him.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The complainant then stumbled upon a “Jansuraksha Kendra” website while searching on Google for “Cybercrime and complaint”. After sharing his details on the website, he received a phone call from a person who claimed they help people in deleting such online videos.

Click here for more

The ‘cyber experts demanded Rs 8,224 to delete the video from social media and another Rs 26,000 to delete it from the blackmailer’s phone and laptop. Overall, he made a payment of Rs 34,224. The bank official realised he was duped after they had cut off communication with him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 07: Latest News

Advertisement