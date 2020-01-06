Mumbai: Homemaker held for circulating obscene video of woman who had affair with her husband

The police said the accused, a homemaker, was arrested last Thursday. She was produced before a court, which remanded her in police custody. (Representational Image) The police said the accused, a homemaker, was arrested last Thursday. She was produced before a court, which remanded her in police custody. (Representational Image)

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly circulating an obscene video of an actor that she found on her husband’s phone. The husband, who was allegedly in relationship with the actor, is on the run, the police said.

The 38-year-old complainant, who works in the film industry, had met the husband of the accused in 2016. “The complainant was going through some family issues, and became friends with the man, who offered to help her. Eventually, they started having an affair,” an officer said.

In January 2018, the man made a video call to the complainant on WhatsApp, when she was bathing. The complainant, in her statement to the police, has said that while she took the call, she had no idea that it was being recorded. A few days later, the actor claimed her cousin shared the same video with her.

“When she called the man and confronted him, he told her that his wife had made it public when she came across it on his phone… The complainant then confronted the wife. During their conversation, the accused threatened to share the video to more people,” the officer said.

The complainant then went on to change her residential address and stopped communicating with the couple. Later, she got a call from her relatives and friends, who informed her that they had received the same video. “She again reached out to the couple and a fight ensued. She then got a case registered with the police in November last year,” the officer said.

The police said the accused, a homemaker, was arrested last Thursday. She was produced before a court, which remanded her in police custody.

