Doing up your Mumbai home? Your construction waste will now be tracked by BMC

If you are renovating your home in Mumbai, it is highly likely that it may already have come under the Mumbai civic body scanner.
In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an online portal to track construction and demolition (C&D) waste – from the point it is generated to where it is being dumped. The aim is to streamline the process.
The system not just covers Mumbai residents undertaking minor repairs, but also the builders, government agencies and contractors. Here is what the new system means and how it will work:
Story continues below this ad
What is the new system?
The Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS) is an online portal to track C&D waste.
The system will also track the vehicles carrying the debris, allowing the civic body to detect route deviations and illegal dumping.
Registration went live on Monday.
Does this apply to residents renovating their homes?
Yes. The new system is not restricted to large construction projects. Citizens undertaking repair, renovation or other work that generates construction debris are also covered.
The BMC has created a proposed ‘Debris on Call’ category for residents generating smaller quantities of waste, typically less than 300 metric tonnes.
Story continues below this ad
This means that once activated, residents carrying out work such as breaking walls, removing flooring or tiles, renovating bathrooms or kitchens, or undertaking similar repairs will have to use the designated system to dispose of the debris rather than leave it on roads or have it dumped elsewhere.
What about large redevelopment or construction projects?
For builders and developers, registration will be linked to the project’s AutoDCR details. They will have to provide information on the quantity of C&D waste expected to be generated and where it will be disposed of.
The portal will also integrate the waste management plan with the BMC’s existing approval system.
How will the BMC track the debris?
Once registered, the waste generator will have to select an authorised unloading or recycling facility.
Story continues below this ad
The transporter carrying the debris will also be registered. Vehicles permitted to transport C&D waste will have to be fitted with an active Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS), essentially a GPS-based system.
The BMC will track the vehicle’s movement and check whether it follows the approved route and reaches the designated destination.
Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the system is similar to the GPS-based tracking mechanism to monitor desilting operations.
What happens if the debris is dumped somewhere else?
The BMC will monitor the movement of vehicles through the portal and can act against unauthorised transportation, illegal disposal and violations of the tracking requirements.
Story continues below this ad
A penalty of up to Rs 25,000 per vehicle can be imposed for violations, said Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner.
Who will have to register?
The system covers builders and developers, citizens, BMC contractors, government and semi-government agencies, infrastructure authorities, architects, project consultants, transporters, commercial entities and stone crushers.
They will have to register and provide details including the nature and quantity of waste and photographs, and provide details of the vehicles collecting and transporting the debris.
Why has the BMC introduced this system now?
Mumbai generates more than 8,000 tonnes of C&D waste every day, but the BMC currently has treatment capacity for only about 1,200 tonnes a day at its facilities in Dahisar and Shilphata.
Story continues below this ad
The shortfall has resulted in debris being dumped illegally on roads, vacant plots, drains, creeks, water bodies and mangroves.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More