Doing up your Mumbai home? Your construction waste will now be tracked by BMC

Citizens undertaking repair, renovation or other work that generates construction debris are covered in the new system. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty, Mumbai)

If you are renovating your home in Mumbai, it is highly likely that it may already have come under the Mumbai civic body scanner.

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an online portal to track construction and demolition (C&D) waste – from the point it is generated to where it is being dumped. The aim is to streamline the process.

The system not just covers Mumbai residents undertaking minor repairs, but also the builders, government agencies and contractors. Here is what the new system means and how it will work:

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What is the new system?

The Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS) is an online portal to track C&D waste.