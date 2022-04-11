Mumbai: Home minister warns against giving communal spin to Mankhurd vandalism incident

Mumbai police deployed heavy security in Mankhurd’s New Mhada colony after unidentified miscreants damaged parked vehicles in the area on Sunday night. The police said that at least 25 vehicles, including cars and autos, were damaged in the attack.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in the case.

“An investigation is underway to identify the accused and the reason behind the attack,” an officer said. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera, where a group of men was seen vandalising the vehicles with rods and swords.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that action will be taken against those trying to give the incident a communal colour.

Patil urged people of all communities to maintain peace and harmony, and help the police in maintaining law and order in the state.

He said that members of some political parties have been giving “provocative” statements, which could increase enmity between communities.

The home minister said, “Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who instigate communal tensions in the state. Please cooperate with us to maintain communal harmony in Maharashtra.”