Mumbai home buyers, take note: MHADA lottery opens with flats from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 6.82 crore

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The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday opened applications for 2,640 flats across Mumbai, with prices ranging from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 6.82 crore. The lottery draw is scheduled for May 15.
The houses are spread across 97 projects in locations including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Powai, Mazgaon, Dadar and Wadala, among others. Within hours of the process opening, 430 applications were received, including 165 with earnest money deposits (EMD).
At the higher end, two flats in Tardeo’s Crescent Towers, measuring 1,838 sq ft and 1,510 sq ft, are priced at Rs 6.78 crore each. In Prabhadevi’s Marine Building, two units of over 1,200 sq ft are available in the range of Rs 6.13 crore to Rs 6.15 crore. Other premium homes priced above Rs 2 crore are located in Juhu, Worli, Matunga, Parel, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi.
At the lower end, around 300 sq ft units are available for as low as Rs 29 lakh in Mankhurd and Goregaon.
Of the total stock, 145 homes are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) with annual family income up to Rs 6 lakh, 858 for the Lower Income Group (LIG) (Rs 6–9 lakh), and 1,408 for the Middle Income Group (MIG) (Rs 9–12 lakh). The remaining 229 flats fall under the Higher Income Group (HIG) category for those earning above Rs 12 lakh annually.
MHADA officials said that flats requiring repairs will be refurbished before possession. A total of 1,762 units are currently under construction.
Applications can be submitted online till April 29 through MHADA’s housing portal or the IHLMS 2.0 mobile app. A provisional list of applicants will be published on May 5, with a window for claims and objections open till May 8. The final list will be released on May 12, ahead of the lottery draw on May 15.
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