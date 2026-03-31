Mumbai home buyers, take note: MHADA lottery opens with flats from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 6.82 crore

MHADA officials said that flats requiring repairs will be refurbished before possession. (File photo)

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday opened applications for 2,640 flats across Mumbai, with prices ranging from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 6.82 crore. The lottery draw is scheduled for May 15.

The houses are spread across 97 projects in locations including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Powai, Mazgaon, Dadar and Wadala, among others. Within hours of the process opening, 430 applications were received, including 165 with earnest money deposits (EMD).

At the higher end, two flats in Tardeo’s Crescent Towers, measuring 1,838 sq ft and 1,510 sq ft, are priced at Rs 6.78 crore each. In Prabhadevi’s Marine Building, two units of over 1,200 sq ft are available in the range of Rs 6.13 crore to Rs 6.15 crore. Other premium homes priced above Rs 2 crore are located in Juhu, Worli, Matunga, Parel, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi.