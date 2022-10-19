Mumbai: Hoax call received about terror attacks in a mall, hotel and theatre

Police rushed to a mall, a theatre and a five-star hotel in Mumbai’s western suburbs after false information about terror attacks was received on Tuesday night.

The hoax caller has not been booked in a case, according to a police officer.

Around 10.30pm a phone call was received in the police control room of a neighbouring city from a person who identified himself as a central agency official, said the police officer, who added that the caller had named public places that he said would be attacked.

Several officers from the Sahar police in Andheri (east), the Amboli police in Jogeshwari (east), the Juhu police in Vile Parle (west) and the Bangur Nagar police in Goregaon (west) then searched places including the mall, the theatre and the hotel in the Maharashtra capital.

Also pushed into service were officials from anti-terror cells at police stations, local crime branch units, the Anti-terrorism Squad, the bomb detection and disposal squad and the Central Industrial Security Force.

After searching all the premises, the call was ascertained to be a hoax.