Mumbai: HIV positive man rapes minor step daughter, arrested

Azad Maidan police arrested a 45-year-old man on Monday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old step daughter in south Mumbai last week. The police said the accused is HIV positive and they are currently checking whether he has infected his minor step daughter as well.

According to the police officials, the incident took place last week, when the accused allegedly raped his step daughter in their shanty near Bombay Hospital.

“The incident took place in the absence of the girl’s mother, who is also HIV positive,” said an officer.

Monday afternoon, the girl went and shared her ordeal with a woman who lives in a neighbouring shanty. She then took her to the Azad Maidan police station and subsequently, a complaint was lodged.

A case was registered under relevant sections of rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“A team was sent and the accused was arrested on the same night,” said an officer.

The police said that the accused warned the victim against telling anyone due to which she did not speak up for a few days.

“The girl is traumatised by the incident and will be counselled by a team of experts of a child welfare committee at a shelter home. We are also checking if the accused has raped her only once or multiple times in the past,” said an officer.