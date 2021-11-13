scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai: Water supply likely to be hit for second day today

While repair works have been taken up, BMC said that direct water supply from Malabar Hill, Worli and Pali reservoirs and Mahim will take a hit on Friday and Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: November 13, 2021 12:25:32 am
Mumbai water supply, BMC, water supply, Mumbai news, Worli, Napean Sea RoadOfficials said the supply will be affected for nearly 24 hours. (Representational File)

Water supply in many parts of Mumbai like Worli, Napean Sea Road, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Dadar, Mahim and Prabhadevi, has been affected owing to a sudden leakage in the Vaitarna supply line at Powai.

While repair works have been taken up, BMC said that direct water supply from Malabar Hill, Worli and Pali reservoirs and Mahim will take a hit on Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more

Officials said the supply will be affected for nearly 24 hours on November 12 and 13 in Worli Koliwada, Pochkhanwala Marg, Worli BDD Chawl, Prabhadevi, Dilail Marg, Adarsh Nagar, Janata Colony, Worli Hill Marg, Mahim (West), Dadar (West), Prabhadevi, Napian Sea Road, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Taddev, Mahalakshmi Temple Division, L D Ruparel Marg, Colaba, New Fort, Back Bay, Military and Navy Division.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement