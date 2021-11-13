Mumbai: Water supply likely to be hit for second day today

Water supply in many parts of Mumbai like Worli, Napean Sea Road, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Dadar, Mahim and Prabhadevi, has been affected owing to a sudden leakage in the Vaitarna supply line at Powai.

While repair works have been taken up, BMC said that direct water supply from Malabar Hill, Worli and Pali reservoirs and Mahim will take a hit on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said the supply will be affected for nearly 24 hours on November 12 and 13 in Worli Koliwada, Pochkhanwala Marg, Worli BDD Chawl, Prabhadevi, Dilail Marg, Adarsh Nagar, Janata Colony, Worli Hill Marg, Mahim (West), Dadar (West), Prabhadevi, Napian Sea Road, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Taddev, Mahalakshmi Temple Division, L D Ruparel Marg, Colaba, New Fort, Back Bay, Military and Navy Division.