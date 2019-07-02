Mumbai hit by heavy rainfall, triggers fears of floods

Heavy rain pelted most parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Monday through the day until late into the night, raising fears of flooding and leaving lakhs of commuters stranded in slow moving trains, on railway platforms, and in traffic jams on the city’s roads.

Advertising

Amid the downpour, a SpiceJet Jaipur-Mumbai flight, SG6237, overshot the main runway close to midnight. The passengers were evacuated and were safe, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd said. The main runway was shut down.

“Jaipur to Mumbai SpiceJet flight SG6237 slips on runway while landing. All passengers safe,” a passenger aboard the flight, Praveen Berad, tweeted. MIAL said flight operations at CSIA were continuing after the incident with the secondary runway in use. All schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday, as per directives of the municipal commissioner. Click here to follow our Mumbai Twitter handle

Mumbai rains: Follow LIVE updates

According to rainfall data released by the India Meteorological Department, the suburb of Malad West had received 301 mm of rain from 8.30 am until 7.30 pm on Monday. Late at night, residents of Malad, Andheri, Borivili, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur and other suburbs said the rain was coming down in thick sheets in their neighbourhoods.

Advertising

“Suburban rainfall values are very high. Take care,” tweeted IMD Deputy Director General K S Hoslaikar in the evening. In another tweet, he said: “Mumbai almost non stop heavy rains since Friday …Vigorous activity. Now laso intense spells are continu(ing) and cumulative rainfall figure tomorrow morning would be very interesting figure”.

As the downpour continued without let-up at night, concerns rose for shanties and settlements on riverbanks and along nullahs. Social media buzzed with photographs of water logging at various places, including train tracks.

In Malad, where the highest rainfall was recorded, residents said it had been raining non-stop in their area. “It has been raining heavily since last night. I managed to get to work in Andheri in the morning but it took me over two hours just to travel from Malad (east) to Malad (west) to each home, which normally takes 20 minutes,” said Khadija Shaikh.

Other residents of Malad also said that the Western Express highway south-bound traffic was at a standstill in the evening. “It had been raining non-stop since morning with barely a few breaks of no showers. In some areas water had accumulated knee-deep,” said Amit Das, a Malad resident.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve tweeted warning of “heavy to very heavy rains” in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next three days. “I request Mumbaikars to check weather updates and plan the day accordingly,” he tweeted.