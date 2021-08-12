Mumbai: History-sheeter convicted in Shakti Mills gangrape case booked for assault

THE MUMBAI Police on Tuesday registered a case against history-sheeter Aakash Jadhav — who was convicted in the 2013 Shakti Mills gangrape case — and his accomplice, for allegedly assaulting, threatening and conspiring to eliminate a close aide of a developer from the central suburbs in Mumbai.

Jadhav was convicted in the Shakti Mill gangrape case in 2013 when he was 17. He served a three-year sentence at a juvenile centre and was released in 2017.

Since his release, more than 12 cases of assault, murder, kidnapping and extortion have been registered against him. He was also externed from the city limits for two years in 2018.

In the recent FIR, complainant Parag Arun Gohil has alleged that Jadhav and his accomplices threatened him and his close aide Vivek Shettyar with arms at 3.15 am on June 23.

“There is a dispute over a plot in Wadala and Jadhav is affiliated to the rival group,” said a police officer, adding that Shettyar is in charge of the redevelopment work at that site. In 2019, Jadhav and his close associates were involved in the murder of Shettyar’s friend Akshay Chavan over a similar land dispute, said police.

The officer said that on June 23, Shettyar had gone to Gohil’s residence at MP mill compound in Janata Nagar.

“Jadhav and his accomplice showed up below Gohil’s building and allegedly manhandled him. Jadhav also threatened Gohil with a chopper,” the officer added.

Believing that the history-sheeter was also conspiring to kill Shettyar, Gohil approached the police.

After verifying the veracity of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Tardeo police station.