Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Mumbai: History-sheeter arrested for ‘threatening real estate developer’ in hospital

Based on the complaint by the developer, Bandra police registered a case of extortion against the accused Ganesh Shinde on Sunday and arrested him on Monday.

Later, the complainant, against whom the CBI has registered an FIR in the past, approached the Bandra police. (Representational/File)

MUMBAI police has registered an FIR in a case where a history-sheeter allegedly threatened a real estate developer in the early hours of Sunday while the latter was admitted in a hospital in Bandra.

Senior Inspector Rajesh Devere said that based on the FIR registered in the case, they have arrested Shinde. He added that the case will now be handed over to the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police for further investigation. Another accused alleged to be involved in the case is still absconding, said the officer.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when Shinde, along with another accused, went to a hospital in Bandra where the victim, a well-known developer, was admitted. He allegedly threatened the developer and demanded money from him. According to police, the accused threatened the complainant with dire consequences if the money was not paid in the next few days.

Later, the complainant, against whom the CBI has registered an FIR in the past, approached the Bandra police. Based on his statement, the Bandra police registered an FIR on charges of extortion against two persons, including Shinde.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:06:01 am
